Looks like one hell of a party in Tampa
Tom Brady deserves to celebrate.
Brady tosses Lombardi Trophy to Rob Gronkowski in Super Bowl parade…
This angle of Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk’s boat 😳
(via _misstwelve/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/0WtkbXtrKh
— ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021
Democrats are losing their shit watching Tom Brady celebrate with his daughter not wearing two masks. They also noted he was tipsy. #karengohome pic.twitter.com/vv4i4vgnCX
— @amuse (@amuse) February 10, 2021
Tom Brady really THREW the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk on another boat 😱
(via @WHoltzman)pic.twitter.com/9mDUQ0bqAH
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021
Tom Brady has arrived in his new $2-million Super Bowl boat pic.twitter.com/DcEfflesru
— Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) February 10, 2021