House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said she expects the next COVID-19 stimulus package to be signed into law before federal unemployment benefits programs expire.

In a news conference, Pelosi told reporters the $1.9 trillion bill might be approved in her chamber “by the end of February so we can send it to the president’s desk before unemployment benefits expire” on March 14.

Elaborating further, Pelosi announced that the federal $15 per hour minimum wage increase will be included in the forthcoming stimulus bill. “Yes it will,” Pelosi said. “And we’re very proud of that.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told reporters over the weekend that the thresholds for the next round of payments might be adjusted.

“I think that’s what most people have raised the issue on, both in the Senate and in the House. I, frankly, think that that is correct,” Hoyer said, according to The Hill. “I don’t want to speculate on the figure or a figure, but I think that may well be under consideration for adjustment from the one that was passed in December.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who offered the amendment to tighten the eligibility, told the news outlet that he wants to change the threshold. Under his proposal, no person making more than $75,000 or a couple making $150,000 per year would get a payment.

Last week, the Biden administration confirmed that it will try to stick with the $1,400 payments. Some complained that the administration and various Democratic officials promised $2,000 stimulus payments, after $600 payments were sent out several weeks ago as part of a $900 stimulus package, which was signed by former President Donald Trump.

Manchin, notably, proposed that individuals who make up to $50,000 and couples who make up to $100,000 would get the full amount. After reaching that threshold, the payments would be reduced and eventually be phased out at $75,000 for an individual and $150,000 for a couple.

