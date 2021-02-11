https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/pentagon-announces-members-confederate-base-renaming-commission?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
The Pentagon on Friday announced the list of individuals appointed to the Department of Defense’s commission on renaming bases named after Confederate generals.
Among the members of the congressionally-mandated panel include retired Navy Admiral Michelle Howard and retired Army Brigadier General Ty Seidule, the Defense Department said in a statement.
The members of the panel “posses[s] unique and relevant experience in and out of government that I know will inform this important effort,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.
“I look forward to seeing the results of the commission’s work in the months ahead,” Austin added.