The Pentagon on Friday announced the list of individuals appointed to the Department of Defense’s commission on renaming bases named after Confederate generals.

Among the members of the congressionally-mandated panel include retired Navy Admiral Michelle Howard and retired Army Brigadier General Ty Seidule, the Defense Department said in a statement.

The members of the panel “posses[s] unique and relevant experience in and out of government that I know will inform this important effort,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

“I look forward to seeing the results of the commission’s work in the months ahead,” Austin added.

