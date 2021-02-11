https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/11/people-died-its-tragic-but-the-how-and-why-really-matter-a-lot-matt-walshs-dc-riot-thread-an-eye-opening-must-read/

Matt Walsh went through each and every tragic DC riot death based on what we officially know in a fairly eye-opening thread, which might seem sorta dark but when these deaths are being used to justify the military occupation of DC and vilify 75 million people who voted for Trump, the facts matter.

We are told that the DC riot killed five people. Sometimes seven deaths are linked to the riot. But here’s the truth, as far as we’ve been officially told: — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 10, 2021

Officially told.

Not what the media has been blathering on and on about.

Of seven deaths, two were officers who committed suicide after the riot. We have never been given any evidence or any reason to believe that their suicides had anything to do with the riot. This is simply an assumption that many have made. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 10, 2021

Of the five who died in or shortly after the riot, one was a man with a pre existing condition who suffered a heart attack. Another suffered a stroke at some point that day and died in a hospital. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 10, 2021

One woman collapsed while in a rush of people outside the Capitol and died. We were told she was “trampled to death.” The medical examiner never confirmed that as the cause of death. We have not been given any additional information. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 10, 2021

The medical examiner never confirmed ‘trampling’ as her cause of death and we have not been given any additional information.

Keep going.

The fourth civilian death was Ashli Babbitt. She was an unarmed woman shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer inside the Capitol. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 10, 2021

Awful.

The fifth death was Officer Sicknick. We have been given absolutely no official information about his death at all. The only thing they’re telling us is that he was at the riot and later died. The autopsy results are being withheld. Nobody has been arrested for his murder. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 10, 2021

Why would they withhold the autopsy results? That seems … weird, right?

So of the five deaths linked to the riot, only one — Babbit — can be conclusively considered a death caused by violence during the riot. Only the violence in this case was done by a cop. That is what we know right now. If anyone knows more, they aren’t telling us. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 10, 2021

They aren’t telling us.

Scary though.

Does this matter? Yes, because the truth matters. Also because the “deadly riot” characterization is how they’re justifying the military occupation of DC. People died. It’s tragic. But the how and the why really matter. A lot. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 10, 2021

What he said.

***

