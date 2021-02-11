https://babylonbee.com/news/per-new-health-guidelines-mandalorian-will-wear-three-masks-next-season/

U.S.—To encourage good hygiene and health practices, the Mandalorian will begin wearing three masks starting in season 3.

Disney made the announcement on social media today, assuring fans of the show that all Mandalorian characters in the show would wear not one, not two, but three masks to ensure maximum compliance with the Mandalorian ways.

“We had certain actors associated with the show in the past make social media posts critical of masks,” said one producer. “And we just have to distance ourselves from that and make clear how much we love masks. We love them so much, in fact, that Mando will be wearing three of them.”

Expert studies believe that while one Mandalorian helmet is somewhat effective against lightsabers, vibroblades, and blasters, two masks is likely even more effective, while three makes you almost invincible, even if it can make it a lot harder to breathe or fit inside your spaceship.

At the current growth rate, some experts believe the Mandalorian will be wearing over 400 masks by season 5.

