https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/02/11/planned-parenthood-found-a-new-way-to-profit-off-of-messing-up-the-lives-of-children-n325280
About The Author
Related Posts
Seattle Tells Its White Teachers to 'Bankrupt' Their Privilege and Acknowledge Their 'Thieved Inheritance'
December 18, 2020
CNN and NY Times Get Blasted For Gushing Over Biden Worse Than North Korean State TV
January 19, 2021
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Proposal Regarding Takeover Of Austin Police Department
December 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy