Police are asking for help in locating a vehicle they say was stolen Thursday from a north St. Louis County, Missouri, QuickTrip convenience store with a body inside.

“The van has William C. Harris Funeral decals on the side and green wreaths with an ‘H’ inside of them on the back,” Fox 2 Now reported.

Officers were called to the gas station on Lusher Road at about 10:30 a.m. regarding a stolen vehicle report. The van was running and left unattended in the parking lot when an individual allegedly got inside and drove away from the scene.

“The van had a body in it while it was stolen,” the Fox article read.

In a tweet just before noon, the St. Louis County Police Department shared a photo of a van similar to the one that is missing:

Can you help us locate a stolen vehicle from this morning in the North County Precinct? It is a white, 2012 Nissan van, with Missouri license plate 5MDX73. The vehicle has decals with a funeral home’s name displayed on its side and back. Here is an exemplar photo. pic.twitter.com/ds6mni71Gm — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) February 11, 2021

“It is a white, 2012 Nissan van, with Missouri license plate 5MDX73. The vehicle has decals with a funeral home’s name displayed on its side and back,” the department said.

Police confirmed that the body inside the vehicle was a woman, according to KSDK.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) so as to remain anonymous.

Investigators are currently reviewing the store’s surveillance footage for leads in the case. “The vehicle should stand out and we hope directing the public’s attention to it will assist us in locating the van as soon as possible,” county police Sgt. Benjamin Granda told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Granda added that he will release information about the woman inside the vehicle once her relatives are notified. A similar instance occurred in February 2020 when a suspect was arrested for allegedly stealing a hearse with a body inside it from outside a church in Pasadena, California, according to Breitbart News. “Prior to the alleged theft, the mortician had been leaving another body at the church for a memorial service when the incident occurred,” the outlet said.

