UPDATED 9:12 AM PT – Thursday, February 11, 2021

Authorities in Connecticut believe they have caught a break in the deadly shooting of a Yale University student.

During a news conference Wednesday, New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes announced officials are investigating ties between the victim, Kevin Jiang, and 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan who was a graduate student and researcher from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Pan, who’s still affiliated with MIT, is wanted on a warrant in connection with a stolen vehicle. Chief Reyes explained Pan was last seen at the New Haven Best Western hotel. Police warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.

“He is currently a person of interest in our investigation, but I want to make sure you know that he is currently not wanted on that homicide,” explained Chief Reyes. “Again, he is considered armed and dangerous, and we continue to ask the public to help us identifying any further witnesses.”

Authorities are looking into any possible connection to Jiang who was found fatally shot and found lying next to his car Saturday night. Police are investigating whether he was killed in a targeted road rage incident following a car wreck.

The president of Yale University, Peter Salovey, said Jiang would have graduated next fall and the community is deeply hurt by his passing.

“The Yale community is grieving right now, this is the loss of an extraordinary young man,” Salovey stated. “He was committed to applying his talents to improving the world.”

Jiang’s funeral service will be held Saturday and will be given by the pastor who was supposed to officiate his upcoming wedding.

Chief Reyes has asked anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to come forward as the investigation continues.

