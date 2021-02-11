https://www.oann.com/president-rouhani-urges-biden-to-restore-failed-nuclear-deal-for-third-consecutive-day/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-rouhani-urges-biden-to-restore-failed-nuclear-deal-for-third-consecutive-day

UPDATED 8:38 AM PT – Thursday, February 11, 2021

Iran has continued to plead with Joe Biden to lift sanctions on the Ayatollah regime. In a new statement Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the U.S. to restore the failed nuclear deal and open direct talks on the matter.

Rouhani’s statement came amid celebrations of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, which resulted in a siege of the U.S. Embassy at the time. The Iranian leader also proudly declared his regime helped remove President Trump from office.

“The role of the Iranian people and the Iranian government in the downfall of this tyrant Trump was undoubtedly influential,” he stated. “And today the world owes its security, its sense of lawfulness and its sense of stability felt with the departure of Trump to the Iranian people.”

Speaking in an online speech on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, @HassanRouhani said resistance of Iranians and the government’s strategy during the US three-year economic war defeated #Trump #IRI42 pic.twitter.com/frTOtmj2qG — IranGov.ir (@Iran_GOV) February 10, 2021

Iranian officials also reiterated they expect Biden to pay reparations for sanctions imposed by President Trump.

