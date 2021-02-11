https://www.oann.com/president-rouhani-urges-biden-to-restore-failed-nuclear-deal-for-third-consecutive-day/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-rouhani-urges-biden-to-restore-failed-nuclear-deal-for-third-consecutive-day

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Rouhani said the West has no way except reaching an agreement with Tehran for restoring 2015 nuclear deal as the nation marked the anniversary of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution on Wednesday on wheels - cars, motorcycles, bicycles - instead of traditional rallies and marches because of the region's worst outbreak of the coronavirus. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

UPDATED 8:38 AM PT – Thursday, February 11, 2021

Iran has continued to plead with Joe Biden to lift sanctions on the Ayatollah regime. In a new statement Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the U.S. to restore the failed nuclear deal and open direct talks on the matter.

Rouhani’s statement came amid celebrations of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, which resulted in a siege of the U.S. Embassy at the time. The Iranian leader also proudly declared his regime helped remove President Trump from office.

“The role of the Iranian people and the Iranian government in the downfall of this tyrant Trump was undoubtedly influential,” he stated. “And today the world owes its security, its sense of lawfulness and its sense of stability felt with the departure of Trump to the Iranian people.”

Iranian officials also reiterated they expect Biden to pay reparations for sanctions imposed by President Trump.

