posted by Hannity Staff – 2.08.21

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect growing criticism surrounding President Biden’s decision to derail the Keystone XL pipeline; saying “infrastructure is something” both parties can work on together.

“There are now people out of jobs once the Keystone XL pipeline stopped construction…when do they get their green job?” asked one reporter.

“The president… believe[s] that investment in infrastructure… is something that we can certainly work on doing together,” deflected Psaki.

Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above.