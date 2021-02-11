https://hannity.com/media-room/press-sec-bidens-immigration-goal-is-to-dig-out-from-immoral-approach-of-prior-administration/
ANOTHER DODGE: Press Sec Says Both Parties Can Work on ‘Infrastructure’ When Pressed on Keystone Debacle
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.08.21
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect growing criticism surrounding President Biden’s decision to derail the Keystone XL pipeline; saying “infrastructure is something” both parties can work on together.
“There are now people out of jobs once the Keystone XL pipeline stopped construction…when do they get their green job?” asked one reporter.
“The president… believe[s] that investment in infrastructure… is something that we can certainly work on doing together,” deflected Psaki.
Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above.
BACKLASH: Press Sec Says ‘You Took President’s Comments Out of Context’ on Executive Actions
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.28.21
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect criticism Thursday of President Biden’s flurry of Executive Actions; telling reporters “you took the President’s comments a bit out of context.”
“I’m trying to reconcile this… Because he said there was limitations on the use of Executive Actions… Does this suggest that Biden sees himself as a benevolent dictator?” asked one reporter.
“I think you took the president’s comments a bit out of context…,” said the Press Secretary.
.@PressSec is asked how President Biden reconciles his record number of executive orders with his comments on the campaign trail saying that you need consensus to govern or you’re a dictatorship:
“I think you took the president’s comments a bit out of context…” pic.twitter.com/ACw33wM9aH
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2021
Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above.