In case you hadn’t heard, the official Twitter account of Project Veritas has been permanently suspended, and the account of James O’Keefe was temporarily locked reportedly for violating Twitter’s private information policy.

Project Veritas suspended from Twitter Was only a matter of time before doing real journalism would become illegal here pic.twitter.com/DnX7CiqKf7 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) February 11, 2021

This is ridiculous. Much of journalism, especially investigative journalism, involves presenting information without “permission.” Did the @nytimes have “permission” to write about Trump’s tax returns? https://t.co/lA14lhrWVp – @washtimes — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 11, 2021

The Washington Examiner reports that Twitter’s actions were prompted by a video of Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen being confronted by a Project Veritas reporter.

“Our reporter on the ground questioning Facebook VP of Integrity Guy Rosen never revealed the location he is at, nor were any street signs ever visible. Twitter is essentially saying we are to believe that a random number, on a random house, in a random location, is revealing ‘private information.’ Absurd. We have appealed this and are eagerly awaiting Twitter’s response,” [Project Veritas chief of staff] Spracklen added earlier Thursday.

Twitter’s private information policy apparently doesn’t apply to New York Times employees tweeting out journalist phone numbers. https://t.co/MTx6hA0oVq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 11, 2021

That’s right; as Twitchy reported, 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted out a Washington Free Beacon reporter’s information, including his cell phone number, after he contacted her for comment on a story about the New York Times and its zero-tolerance policy on racial slurs. It’s OK though; the Times is cool with it:

NY Times defends ‘1619 Project’ creator after she doxxed another reporter https://t.co/2ooMmwZtJv pic.twitter.com/mWtWFhBg6Y — New York Post (@nypost) February 10, 2021

The New York Post reports:

Nikole Hannah-Jones, 44, tweeted out Washington Free Beacon reporter Aaron Sibarium’s cell number after he asked her about old tweets where she spelled out the N-word amid uproar over the ouster of a veteran Times colleague getting fired for once using the word. Sibarium said the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist kept his number online for 71 hours before deleting it — with a jokey exchange with another reporter suggesting she was aware it was up. … A spokeswoman for the Gray Lady defended Hannah-Jones, claiming to the Free Beacon that she had “inadvertently posted Aaron’s number when she tweeted an email she received from him.”

Oh, she “inadvertently” posted it. And then went back and scrubbed her timeline.

If you’re ever curious why the NYT keeps defending her and it seems she rules the roost, the paper has put a ton of money in the 1619 project and is using it to bill subscriptions. It isn’t about being woke – it’s about money. — Not Real Life (@NotRealLife1) February 10, 2021

Inmates running the asylum — JustSomeoneInTheMiddle (@left_done) February 10, 2021

You either believe Bari Weiss or this doxxer. I guarantee Bari was correct. — Fluffy iPhone Dad (@MackDaddy1002) February 10, 2021

Don’t you get it? The Radical Left can do whatever they want. You on the other hand might be lucky to choose what re-education camp they ship you off to in a few years. 🤪 — PalpatineSays (@SaysPalpatine) February 10, 2021

Remember when Sen. Mike Lee stumped the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter by asking them for the name of just one high-profile liberal censored by their platforms?

‘She did what?’ Free Beacon reporter asks Nikole Hannah-Jones about her tweets violating NYT’s policy on racial slurs, so she doxxes him https://t.co/kqj8lVApnA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 9, 2021

