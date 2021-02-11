https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/11/puh-leeze-jen-psakis-claim-about-whos-being-listened-to-when-it-comes-to-opening-schools-melts-bs-detectors/

Earlier this week, WH press secretary Jen Psaki touted President Biden’s “bold and ambitious” agenda to get all schools in the U.S. opened up again for in-person learning. What exactly does that “bold and ambitious” agenda entail? To have half of all schools open at least one day a week by April 30th. In other words, getting out of bed before noon would be a more “bold and ambitious” plan.

Psaki’s still getting questions about it, and today reporters circled back to her previous comments and this was the answer everybody was expected to believe:

The @PressSec says that parents “should not” be satisfied with having school open once a week. She says the goal is five days a week but “we are going to listen to science and medical experts.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 11, 2021

We know that CNN might say “(how refreshing),” but in the real world Psaki’s words translate to something else:

Science and her own CDC say schools are safe. They are listening to unions and that’s it. https://t.co/RKi5O19kIl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 11, 2021

“Science and medical experts” means “teachers unions” here. https://t.co/ovthKQoqsp — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) February 11, 2021

Science and medical experts are saying that it’s safe. https://t.co/Pirn4sFRiO — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 11, 2021

This is from two weeks ago. They’re not listening to science, they’re not listening to medical experts. They’re listening to Teachers’ Unions. https://t.co/X1chDqMPo2 pic.twitter.com/RTzKBkmMP5 — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) February 11, 2021

Which medical experts are saying one day a week at school? Because I’m not reading this anywhere. https://t.co/ZUpJmBlkAZ — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 11, 2021

“Science” = “Teachers union leadership.”

I am not hearing medical experts say to only open once a week. I am only hearing that from teacher unions who don’t want to open at all. — bnelson44 (@bnelson44) February 11, 2021

“we are going to listen to science and medical experts” just not their own CDC director (an MD) who has said schools can safely reopen. https://t.co/R9WWYxTpFv https://t.co/akNi1WbZmm — Kelsi Daniell (@KelsiDaniell) February 11, 2021

“… now look at this scientist and medical expert, Randi Weingarten, who says lock down schools until 2091!” https://t.co/rsxcg4OjR1 — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) February 11, 2021

It’s the unions, and that’s it. This should be a huge scandal. — Jonathan Utah (@J51Utah) February 11, 2021

The whole think is so incredibly mockworthy.

SNL should be lampooning this to the moon, but, I’m not holding my breath… https://t.co/BauBO0FXDX — Greg Ehrhardt (@Grege333) February 11, 2021

The “truth to power” liberal comedy elite won’t touch it.

