https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/11/puh-leeze-jen-psakis-claim-about-whos-being-listened-to-when-it-comes-to-opening-schools-melts-bs-detectors/

Earlier this week, WH press secretary Jen Psaki touted President Biden’s “bold and ambitious” agenda to get all schools in the U.S. opened up again for in-person learning. What exactly does that “bold and ambitious” agenda entail? To have half of all schools open at least one day a week by April 30th. In other words, getting out of bed before noon would be a more “bold and ambitious” plan.

Psaki’s still getting questions about it, and today reporters circled back to her previous comments and this was the answer everybody was expected to believe:

We know that CNN might say “(how refreshing),” but in the real world Psaki’s words translate to something else:

“Science” = “Teachers union leadership.”

The whole think is so incredibly mockworthy.

The “truth to power” liberal comedy elite won’t touch it.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...