U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) is under investigation for his role in a voter registration scandal within a group founded by Stacey Abrams.

The Georgia State Election Board voted unanimously Wednesday to begin an investigation.

There were two abstentions, one was the lone Democrat on the board and fake Republican SOS Brad Raffensperger. Raffensperger allowed illegal acts to be committed during the presidential election but has outlawed them for his reelection bid.

Warnock served as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019 when election officials claim misconduct took place. Under Georgia election rules, voting registration organizations like the New Georgia Project have to submit completed voter applications within 10 days they are received from the voter. But officials allege during a 2019 registration effort, some 1,268 applications were submitted to the Gwinnett County elections office after the 10-day deadline. The Board voted 3-0 to refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R), with the board’s lone Democrat joining Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in abstaining from the vote. VOTE NOW IN OUR 2020 PRESIDENTIAL POLL Warnock did not respond to requests for comment from Forbes. Warnock resigned his position with the New Georgia Project on Jan. 28, 2020. New Georgia Project CEO Nse Ufot said in a statement: “Today’s State Election Board meeting was the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019. We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official.” The group was founded by Stacey Abrams in order to manufacture as many votes as she could for the Democrats. In 2018 she ran for governor, losing by 55,000 votes while claiming that the Black vote was suppressed, despite the fact that more Blacks voted than any other time in history. Both she and Hillary have more excuses about why they lost than Carter has liver pills. Although Warnock won his Senate race, he has to run again in 2022 because the seat he won was just to finish the term of a retiring Senator. He is likely to lose that election as the crooked governor and SOS are forcing the election to follow Georgia law but I expect both to face significant primary competition.

