Thursday on FNC’s “Your World,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) argued Democrats failed to make an incitement case during the Senate trial this week.

Paul pointed to instances of when Democrats engaged in similar behavior.

“I would capitalize on something extraordinary that the House impeachment managers admitted,” Paul said. “They admitted that President Trump was not impeached for his words. This is sort of extraordinary because I’m not sure how you incite someone to insurrection or to this violence they say he’s alone responsible for if it’s not through his words. They finish up by saying, well, it’s not through his words. It’s because he advocated that the election was stolen. Well, so has Nancy Pelosi said that the election was hijacked. So has Hillary Clinton in 2016. So has Jamie Raskin. The lead House impeachment manager went to the floor in 2017 and said Trump stole the election, and I am objecting to seating — to seating the certified electors from Florida.”

“So, both sides have done this,” he added. “And the fact that they’re admitting that they’re not impeaching him for his words, because, frankly, they said that his words weren’t much different than the words of Democrats. So, really, I think they have given up their case. But they showed endless hours of the terrible violence and mayhem. And those people should be punished. And on both sides of the aisle, we agree to that. But they never made their case that the president incited them through any kind of unusual language that Democrats, frankly, haven’t done much worse.”

