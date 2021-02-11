https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/reminder-kamala-harris-joked-killing-president-trump-let-horrible-cackle-impeachable/

Oh, the horror.

The Democrats are parsing President Trump’s words in their effort to impeach him and hide the real story, that they criminally stole the 2020 Presidential election.

But very few Americans are interested and most are outraged since the majority appear to have voted for President Trump. Americans have watched as our country and Constitution has been torn apart by Democrats with Republican consent over the past decade. No one liked Obama’s policies which is why America voted for President Trump. American’s loved President Trump’s policies and economy which is why they voted for him in record numbers.

But the Democrats were done with elections and so they stole it. Next, they attempted to impeach him in an unconstitutional effort to keep him from running in the future after the world uncovers their criminal deeds in stealing the 2020 election.

TRENDING: Biden Administration Considering Whether to Impose Domestic Travel Restrictions, Including on Florida – Gov. DeSantis Responds

In this effort, they have such a week and embarrassing case that they are parsing his words and tweets in an effort to attempt to build their case. But what they haven’t considered is that if their rules are applied across the board individuals like Kamala Harris should be impeached.

nothing to see here. https://t.co/CSQIQ9Gbpt — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) February 10, 2021

If not impeached for threatening the President, she should be impeached for the cackle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

