Rep. Brian Babin decried President Joe Biden’s termination of his predecessor’s emergency declaration at the southern border on Thursday, calling his reasoning that President Donald Trump’s action was unwarranted ”a piece of fiction.”

”It will have a disastrous impact,” Babin said on Newsmax TV’s ”Spicer & Co.” ”Not only on Texas, but the entire country. Open borders are the making of a disaster. And for President Biden to say the act that he has repealed is unwarranted is simply a complete piece of fiction.

”He is creating a terrible crisis there.”

Babin said border agents are intercepting 3,500 people a day at the southern border, which he said represents only 40% of those who attempt to cross. The Customs and Border Patrol announced on Wednesday that nearly 78,000 people were apprehended attempting to cross the border, the most since July 2019.

Babin, 72, who represents the 36th Congressional District in southeast Texas that stretches from the Houston suburbs to the Louisiana border, also mocked Biden for his strategy regarding the reopening of schools closed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Tuesday claimed the administration’s goal was to have half of the country’s schools open for one day a week by the end of April. Babin noted that many states are well beyond that.

”It’s like him saying his pandemic strategy for COVID is something he came up with. He’s using President Trump’s strategy. And using it successfully, I should say,” Babin said. ”Some of it’s fallen off since Trump left office.

”[Democrats] seem to pick and choose what type of science they want to do. Over the last year, Democrats have prohibited Americans’ ability to go church, to go to school, to go back to work, and it is simply time to open this country back up. It’s disgraceful the way they are politicizing this. I think there is going to be a day of reckoning. It think 2022 is going to be a very, very tough year for these Democrats.”

