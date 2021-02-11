https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gop-house-senate-socialism/2021/02/11/id/1009715

Republicans will retake the House, Senate and White House because Americans don’t embrace socialism, says Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa.

”If you think about it, this is nothing new. The reason we have some division in the Republican Party is because we’re the big tent party, we’re the party of ideas,” Reschenthaler said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s ”The Chris Salcedo Show.”

”We want to have debate and free discussion. It’s the Democrats that engage in litmus tests. It’s the Democrats that engage in cancel culture. So, I’d much rather a big growing tent where a lot of the viewpoints are welcome rather than shrinking the power base that is the Democratic Party.

“When Biden starts to push through this hard core left agenda, the voters who thought that he campaigned on a moderate platform — when they see that he is going back on his word, that is going to bring voters into the Republican tent and that’s why we’re going to take back the House in 2022 and the Senate and retake the White House in 2024,” he said.

Reschenthaler also said Republicans will hold together ahead of 2024 because ”the worst thing that can happen to the Republican Party is a third party. That’s what got us Woodrow Wilson when you had [William Howard] Taft and Teddy Roosevelt fighting each other.”

Democrats hold the majority in both the House and Senate of the 117th Congress.

