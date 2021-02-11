https://hannity.com/media-room/report-biden-removes-jihadi-group-whose-motto-is-death-to-america-from-global-terror-list/

“With this action, we will once again hold Cuba’s government accountable and send a clear message: the Castro regime must end its support for international terrorism and subversion of U.S.”

“The Trump Administration has been focused from the start on denying the Castro regime the resources it uses to oppress its people at home, and countering its malign interference in Venezuela and the rest of the Western Hemisphere,” Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement.

The Trump administration officially re-designated Cuba’s communist regime a “state sponsor of terrorism” just years after President Barack Obama reversed the order.

‘SOLIDARITY’: Pro-Democracy Protesters in Hong Kong Suspend Daily Demonstrations to Respect 9/11

9.11.19

Pro-Democracy protesters in Hong Kong suspended their daily demonstrations Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks on the United States.

“In solidarity against terrorism, all forms of protest in Hong Kong will be suspended on Sept. 11, apart from potential singing and chanting,” the group said in a statement.

“They also denounced a Chinese state newspaper which reported that the protests were planning ‘massive terror’ in the semi-autonomous city,” reports The Hill.

September 4, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam officially withdrew a controversial extradition bill that would allow Beijing to extradite the region’s residents to the Chinese capital to stand trial; ending months of protests from pro-democracy demonstrators.

“The bill allowing Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China for trials sparked massive protests that have rocked the city since June. Lam had suspended the bill, but protesters wanted it entirely withdrawn,” reports Fox News.

“For more than two months, protests arising from the Fugitive Offenders Bill have continued,” Lam said in a prerecorded message Wednesday.

“There have been chaotic scenes at the airport and MTR stations; roads and tunnels have been suddenly blocked, causing delay and inconvenience to daily life,” Lam continued. “Visitors wonder whether our city is still a safe place for travel or business. Families and friends have been under stress, and arguments have flared.”

“For many people, Hong Kong has become an unfamiliar place. Incidents over these past two months have shocked and saddened Hong Kong people. We are all very anxious about Hong Kong, our home. We all hope to find a way out of the current impasse and unsettling times,” she added.

