New details of Bruce Springsteen’s DWI arrest have emerged. The Boss reportedly had one shot of tequila when he was busted by cops and was well under the legal alcohol limit, according to reports.

Springsteen is facing a drunken-driving charge in New Jersey after he was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast. He received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area. Upon news of his arrest, Jeep yanked its ad that Springsteen had appeared in and narrated for the Super Bowl but the media is now questioning if the arrest was warranted.

A source revealed to the Asbury Park Press that Springsteen’s blood-alcohol content was 0.02, well below New Jersey’s legal limit. which is .08. A second source told the New York Post that the “Born to Run” icon had stopped to take photos with his fans and share a shot of tequila with them when he was busted by police.

“Bruce stopped, took the pictures, then a fan offered him a shot of liquor, which he took, while sitting on his bike, which was stationary,” the individual said. “Park Police saw what happened and they immediately pulled Springsteen over as he drove away.”

Another source speaking to CNN said “people are gonna have some serious doubts” about the situation.

“I don’t know why they stopped him,” the individual said, adding “maybe, if a policeman sees somebody drinking and doesn’t give them a ticket, they lose their job.”

Springsteen is due to appear before a judge via a videoconference towards the end of February.

