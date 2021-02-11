https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/report-springsteen-busted-shot-tequila-fans-national-park-biden-know-boss-facing-federal-charges-played-inaugural/

Rock legend and Democratic Party shill Bruce Springsteen was busted for DWI and other related charges last November 14 after U.S. Park Police witnessed the Boss take a shot of tequila with fans while he sat on his motorcycle and then drove away in Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, according to a report by the New York Post published Thursday. The Asbury Park Press had reported Wednesday night a source said Springsteen’s BAC was .02, well below the .08 level for drunk driving in New Jersey. APP also reported Springsteen was given citations for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. A National Parks Service spokesperson said Springsteen was ‘cooperative throughout the arrest’.

Springsteen apparently kept news of his arrest from Jeep, which pulled his Super Bowl ad from YouTube and other social media Wednesday after TMZ broke the news of Springsteen’s arrest on Wednesday.

A question for the Biden administration is whether President Biden and his transition team were aware of Springsteen’s federal charges when he played a song at the Lincoln Memorial the night of January 20 as part of the celebration of the Biden Inaugural?

NY Post excerpt:

The “Born to Run” icon, 71, had been riding his motorcycle on the peninsula on Nov. 14 when he “was spotted by fans who asked him to pull over and take some pictures,” according to a source close to Springsteen. “Bruce stopped, took the pictures, then a fan offered him a shot of liquor, which he took, while sitting on his bike, which was stationary,” the source said. “Park Police saw what happened and they immediately pulled Springsteen over as he drove away.”

Asbury Park Press excerpt:

New Jersey rock icon Bruce Springsteen’s blood-alcohol content was 0.02 – just a quarter of New Jersey’s legal limit – when he was arrested on Sandy Hook in November and charged with driving while intoxicated, a source familiar with the case told the Asbury Park Press. Springsteen, 71, a native of Freehold who lives in Colts Neck, was arrested Nov. 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area on Sandy Hook, a federal park, and issued citations for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, according to the National Park Service. …Because the arrest took place on federal land, the case will be heard in federal court and will be handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark. Matthew Reilly, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said he had no details about the November traffic stop. He said the tickets are not public documents. Daphne Yun, spokeswoman for the National Park Service, said Springsteen was cooperative throughout the arrest. Springsteen is due to appear before Judge Anthony Mautone via videoconference in what’s known as enclave court, which is like a federal version of municipal court.

Springsteen has not commented on his arrest. The Jeep ad is still up on his social media accounts at Twitter:

And Instagram:

