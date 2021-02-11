The National Republican Congressional Committee released a list of 47 Democratic-held House districts that it is targeting for 2022, ready to finish the job it started in 2020 chipping away at the Democratic majority and “retire Speaker Pelosi once and for all,” as Chairman Tom Emmer put it.

“We’re going to focus on to build a lasting majority, not just a win, but to build a lasting majority,” Emmer, a Minnesota congressman, told reporters on Wednesday.

The 47 offensive targets include 29 “battleground Democrats” in districts that President Biden lost or where the 2020 presidential or congressional margin was less than 5%, eight “underperforming Democrats” who won by less than 10% and underperformed compared to Biden in the district, and 10 “redistricting watch Democrats” who are at risk of the 2020 census causing their districts to be redrawn since their states will likely either gain or lose congressional seats.

Emmer is the head of the NRCC for the second cycle in a row after leading the committee to success in the 2020 elections. Democrats won big in the 2018 “blue wave” and took back the House majority with around 35 seats more than Republicans. By the time November 2020 came around, most analysts projected that Republicans would lose even more seats despite many Democrats holding seats that Trump won by wide margins.

But Republicans surprised. Not a single incumbent Republican lost reelection, and they toppled 13 incumbent Democrats, resulting in the slimmest majority for Democrats since 1930. That, combined with the trend of the party opposite from the president usually gaining seats in midterm elections, puts Republicans up in a good spot for winning back the majority in 2022.

The plan for 2022, Emmer said, includes expanding on the successful 2020 strategy of tying Democrats to the more radical self-proclaimed socialists in their party.

“The Democrats control every lever of power in Washington, and we’re going to make sure that every voter is aware of their socialist agenda and how radical the policies are that they’re advocating for, and how those radical policies will negatively impact the lives of middle-class Americans,” Emmer said.

Biden’s executive orders, such as halting oil and gas production on federal lands, and the economic impact of that, will also be prime material for Republicans.

Republicans do face a challenge despite their favorable midterm position: Former President Donald Trump, who drove record turnout, will not be at the top of the ticket. But Emmer is not outwardly worried about that.

“I don’t think any of us can simplify the last election, you know, all the changes that were made to the voting rules locally,” he said. “I do think we should embrace those [Trump] policies going forward and improve on them.”

Democrats in the battleground category include Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, who led the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in 2020 and faced her closest election to date in that district, while Trump performed slightly better than Biden in the district.

The underperforming Democrats category includes members such as Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader, who won 52% of the vote in his district but performed 3 percentage points worse than Biden.

Those Democrats who may be at risk due to redistricting include North Carolina Rep. Deborah Ross, who is in a state that is expected to gain House seats and has a redistricting process decided by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

The full list of Republican targets is below.

Underperforming Democrats category:

CA-45 — Katie Porter

CA-49 — Mike Levin

GA-06 — Lucy McBath

IL-06 — Sean Casten

KS-03 — Sharice Davids

NH-01 — Chris Pappas

OR-05 — Kurt Schrader

TX-32 — Colin Allred

Redistricting watch category:

AZ-02 — Ann Kirkpatrick

CA-03 — John Garamendi

CT-05 — Jahana Hayes

FL-07 — Stephanie Murphy

MN-03 — Dean Phillips

NC-02 — Deborah Ross

NJ-11 — Mikie Sherrill

NY-03 — Tom Suozzi

NY-18 — Sean Patrick Maloney

NY-19 — Antonio Delgado

Battleground Democrats category:

AZ-01— Tom O’Halleran

CA-10— Josh Harder

FL-13 — Charlie Crist

GA-07 — Carolyn Bourdeaux

IA-03 — Cindy Axne

IL-14 — Lauren Underwood

IL-17 — Cheri Bustos

ME-02 — Jared Golden

MI-08 — Elissa Slotkin

MI-11 — Haley Stevens

MN-02 — Angie Craig

NJ-03 — Andy Kim

NJ-05 — Josh Gottheimer

NJ-07 — Tom Malinowski

NV-03 — Susie Lee

NV-04 — Steven Horsford

OH-13 — Tim Ryan

OR-04 — Peter DeFazio

PA-07 — Susan Wild

PA-08 — Matt Cartwright

PA-17 — Conor Lamb

TX-07 — Lizzie Fletcher

TX-15 — Vincente Gonzalez

TX-28 — Henry Cuellar

TX-34 — Filemon Vela

VA-02 — Elaine Luria

VA-07 — Abigail Spanberger

WA-08 — Kim Schrier

WI-03 — Ron Kind