https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ricks-cott-china-covid-wuhan/2021/02/11/id/1009676

The World Health Organization acts “as just a puppet” for the Communist Party in China, including with its statement earlier this week that the coronavirus pandemic did not likely originate from a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Sen. Rick Scott said Thursday.

“Whatever they say, the World Health Organization puts out,” said the Florida Republican on Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria.” “They waited a year to even go do any investigation in Wuhan.”

Scott said he called on the WHO last February to do an investigation and said he wonders what all China may have covered up in this amount of time.

“We are the biggest donor to the WHO,” said Scott, noting that the United States has given the organization hundreds of millions of dollars and explaining why he is proposing a bill to push it to reform.

“What this says is … we are not giving you another dime unless you start being the World Health Organization and get new leadership, stop being a puppet for Communist China,” said Scott.

He added that it is disappointing that the Biden administration does not want to hold anyone accountable, including the WHO.

“While Joe Biden was part of the Obama administration, he never held them accountable,” said Scott. “He wants to make friends with everybody, including dictators.”

Biden spoke with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week, said Scott, but won’t do anything to hold anyone accountable, even China with its abuses of Hong Kong and with its own Muslim minorities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

