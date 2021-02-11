http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1RCaqmHgn3Y/

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the Republican Party has become a Donald Trump cult lacking principles and ideology.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “Congressman Schiff, do we need to start having a serious conversation not just about Donald Trump being a bad guy, but about the Republican Party becoming a radicalized anti-democratic institution? Because you can’t have a regular party like the Democrats who have their flaws, and we can have an issue with them and a party that is willing to seize the power by force? Because that’s what that sounded like it to me.”

Schiff said, “That’s absolutely right. I think the managers they’re talking about Donald Trump because he’s the one on trial, and that makes perfect sense, but there are broader, serious problems with the GOP right now as a party. It has really become a cult of personality around the president. It doesn’t have an ideology anymore. It doesn’t have principles anymore. It’s willing to welcome in white nationalists and QAnon conspiracy theorists and people who use violence if they don’t get their way. That party needs to come to grips with what it’s become. It needs to be a party once again that stands for something and not just the cult around Donald Trump.”

