Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is urging President Joe Biden to take action against communist China for their sanctions on 28 former senior U.S. officials, which came in response to those officials advancing U.S. interests that directly confronted China.

“On January 20th, moments after President Biden took the oath of office, the Chinese Communist Party announced sanctions on 28 former senior U.S. officials,” Tuberville wrote in a letter to Biden, which was obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. “The CCP claimed these diplomats, cabinet secretaries, and top White House advisors, ‘seriously violated China’s sovereignty and … have been mainly responsible for such U.S. moves on China-related issues.’ In reality, these individuals were committed to fight for the interests of the American people while serving in the Trump Administration.”

Tuberville highlighted some of the Trump officials that had been sanctioned, writing, “As you are aware, the individuals sanctioned include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, former National Security Adviser Robert O’ Brien, and former White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro, among others. Each of these Americans served our country with honor and distinction.”

“China’s affront to these public servants and our nation cannot stand,” he concluded. “At your earliest convenience, I would like to discuss the steps the Department of State has taken or intends to take in response to China’s actions. I look forward to working with you on this and other issues.”

Communist China also sanctioned numerous Republican lawmakers last year in retaliation “for measures announced by Washington last week over Beijing’s alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang,” CNN reported. “Washington’s sanctions against Chinese officials include the freezing of all US assets and a block preventing US nationals from conducting business with them. Anyone sanctioned by the US also faces visa restrictions, preventing them and their families from entering the US.”

The lawmakers that Beijing sanctioned included Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Pat Toomey (R-PA), and Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

Biden had his first phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday evening, with the White House noting that Biden sent “well wishes” to “the Chinese people on the occasion of Lunar New Year.”

“President Biden affirmed his priorities of protecting the American people’s security, prosperity, health, and way of life, and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the White House said in a statement. “President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan. The two leaders also exchanged views on countering the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shared challenges of global health security, climate change, and preventing weapons proliferation. President Biden committed to pursuing practical, results-oriented engagements when it advances the interests of the American people and those of our allies.”

