https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/11/senator-warnocks-new-georgia-project-in-legal-trouble-over-voter-registrations-n1424893

The organization that newly-elected Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock led for 3 years finds itself facing prosecution for voter registration irregularities.

Warnock served as CEO of The New Voter Project, a group created by former Democratic candidate Stacy Abrams, to boost minority turnout in elections. In 2019, The New Voter Project turned in registration forms to Gwinnett County after the 10-day deadline set by state election rules.

The New Voter Project was previously under investigation for seeking to “aggressively” register “ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters” before the state’s Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections. This latest potential prosecution is only the latest in a series of legal issues for the group.

AJC:

Representatives of the New Georgia Project hand-delivered 1,268 voter registration applications to the Gwinnett County elections office beyond the time allowed, according to an investigator for Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. State election rules require voter registration organizations to submit completed applications within 10 days after they were received from the voter. The State Election Board submitted the case on a 3-0 vote, with the board’s lone Democrat, David Worley, recusing himself. Raffensperger is the chairman of the board but usually doesn’t vote except to break ties.

It’s amazing that people who scream the loudest about “voter suppression” end up being exposed as cheats.

Fox News:

“I have issued clear warnings several times to groups and individuals working to undermine the integrity of elections in Georgia through false and fraudulent registrations,” Raffensperger said in a statement Wednesday. “The security of Georgia’s elections is of the utmost importance.” Raffensperger said Wednesday that his office has “received specific evidence that these groups have solicited voter registrations from ineligible individuals who have passed away or live out of state.” “I will investigate these claims thoroughly and take action against anyone attempting to undermine our elections,” he vowed.

Warnock defeated incumbent GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler by about 95,000 votes. How many of these votes were illegal?

Raffensperger said earlier this week that America Votes “is sending absentee ballot applications to people at addresses where they have not lived since 1994.” Vote Forward, he said, “attempted to register a dead Alabama voter, a woman, to vote here in Georgia.” He also spotlighted The New Georgia Project, “who sent voter registration applications to New York City.”

Raffensperger said he had 23 investigators working on 250 open cases of “credible claims of illegal voting” and election law violations, he said.

Move along now. Nothing to see here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

