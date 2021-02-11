https://www.dailywire.com/news/shapiro-gina-carano-firing-part-of-a-movement-to-expel-half-of-america

Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro ripped the mass media company Disney and the “hard Left” on Thursday after actress Gina Carano was fired from her role on the Star Wars TV series “The Mandalorian.”

Disney fired Carano on Wednesday over an image the actress posted to her Instagram depicting a Jewish woman running from Nazi guards with the caption:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Shapiro highlighted the incident on his podcast, “The Ben Shapiro Show,” on Thursday as an example of the cancel culture that is infecting leading institutions in the U.S. He said that Carano’s firing “is indicative of where we are in the culture, and it is a terrible moment for American culture.”

“Social movements have consequences, and we are now in the middle of a mass social movement to expel half of the American population from the body politic,” Shapiro added.

Shapiro slammed Disney continuously over Twitter on Thursday morning, pointing out the company’s double-standard with its politically Left stars versus Carano, who has touted a number of conservative positions over social media.

“Just a reminder: Disney canned Carano for an overwrought Holocaust comparison. They brought back James Gunn despite these tweets. I defended both from cancellation. Would be nice to see Gunn and co. defend Carano,” Shapiro tweeted along with a compilation of tweets from Gunn making statements such as “Three Men and a Baby They Had Sex With #unromanticmovies.”

Actor Pedro Pascal, who plays the lead role in “The Mandalorian,” compared the Holocaust to the U.S. southern border in 2018.

Disney worked extensively with the Chinese government to film its live-action adaptation of “Mulan,” which the company released last year. In the end credits of the movie, the company thanked eight governmental entities in the Xinjiang region of China where more than a million Uyghur Muslims are being detained in facilities that many have likened to concentration camps.

“Not okay at Disney+: making overwrought Holocaust comparisons on social media,” Shapiro tweeted. “Totally okay at Disney+: working with governments shipping people to concentration camps where women are forcibly sterilized.”

Shapiro asserted that Carano was fired for her political opinions and not over alleged offense at her social media post. He pointed to a number of other recent examples of celebrities being canceled because of their presumed ties to the GOP-side of the political aisle: country music star Morgan Wallen and Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Shapiro said that the claims of offense against all three celebrities are feigned and only being used to target people because of their beliefs, real or assumed.

“They don’t care what Tucker says on a daily basis, they don’t care what I say on a daily basis, and they don’t care what you say on a daily basis. If they know what you believe, they are just waiting,” Shapiro said. “They are waiting for the mouse trap to snap on you and snap your neck, politically speaking.”

“It is not about an honest attempt to cleanse the culture. It is not about an honest attempt to have discussion or conversation. It is about, can we wrong-foot you so that we have an excuse to say that your entire career has been completely and utterly garbage and that you are a bad person, and so we feel good about excising you from the body politic,” he continued. “That’s all that is happening right now in the culture, and that is a big deal.”

