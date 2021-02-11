https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/11/she-was-right-about-you-wajahat-ali-using-gina-carano-to-trash-republicans-in-pathetic-thread-only-proves-her-original-point/

Yeah yeah yeah, we know. Disingenuous hacks like Wajahat Ali are going to be disingenuous hacks but you’d think by now this guy would have figured out that all of his arguments are in bad faith and yet here we are.

It’s like he was trying to make Gina Carona’s point FOR HER.

Employers have the right to hire & fire whom they choose. Right, Republicans? We can’t force bakers to bake cakes for gay couples & we shouldn’t force Disney to employee Gina Carano, a hateful conspiracy theorist. The free market will decide. Meritocracy. This is the way. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 11, 2021

Hateful conspiracy theorist.

For pointing out that an overreaching government punishing people for their thoughts and ideas is a bad thing.

What a monster.

This is not the way, Wajahat.

Always bad faith arguments from the right. Cruelty for everyone, civility for them. James Gunn apologized for his tweets that were years old. A right wing campaign was launched to fire him. Gina doubled down on her positions. She has a right to it & Disney has a right to move on. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 11, 2021

Oh look, Wajahat is making a bad faith argument accusing Republicans of bad faith arguments.

The irony.

I’m for people being able to apologize for tweets & previous comments. We should be a forgiving society, give people chances to learn & atone. But we have to balance that w accountability, equity & also many bad faith actors who only want the freedom to be cruel w/o consequences. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 11, 2021

If this editor hears the word ‘equity’ ONE MORE FREAKIN’ TIME …

He is ok when people HE agrees with say stupid crap and apologize for it, but not Gina who he called a hateful conspiracy theorist.

Are you not able to make a case just about her, why is it you always have to make a comparison to someone or something else? She did nothing wrong and you’re acting like she has to apologize, weird. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 11, 2021

Weird.

Yup.

Pathetic.

Sad.

Predictable.

Those things as well.

No not really there are laws that say you cant refuse to hire a man because hes black.

You know that. Of course being honest ruins your schtick. — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) February 11, 2021

He’s all schtick.

You are correct, however, calling out the hypocrisy of Disney for firing Carano while Pedro (the Mandalorian) used a holocaust reference back in 2018 and is still employed is also our right. — Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) February 11, 2021

She was right about you. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 11, 2021

She was.

So, you’re saying that anyone who kept screaming ‘RUSSIA!!!!’ and “TRUMP STOLE THE ELECTION” should be fired — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 11, 2021

Now do your tweet opposing anti-Discrimination in employment laws. Let the market decide. — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) February 11, 2021

So based on your opinion, this dude gets fired? pic.twitter.com/fKBgBdJ9tj — Space (Using) Boomer (@charlietrips) February 11, 2021

Right?

When?

Or can he apologize?

Theres a difference in being fired for doing a horrible job and being fired because of pressure from a mob that is destroying the country. — Fallen2Ryze (@fallen2ryze) February 11, 2021

But you know, it’s ok when people on the right are ‘canceled’ because of the mob.

Duh.

***

