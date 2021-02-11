https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/11/speaking-of-nazi-analogies-the-atlantic-just-published-a-journo-who-said-covering-trump-made-him-feel-like-a-20-year-old-storming-omaha-beach/

We predicted when Donald Trump lost the election that journalists wouldn’t really know what to do with themselves once he was out of the White House.

But Yahoo News national correspondent Alexander Nazaryan appears to be struggling even more than most.

In a new piece for the Atlantic, he explains why:

Without quite meaning to, Trump reminded journalists that their relationship to power should be adversarial. https://t.co/AQXN3hYxLJ — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) February 11, 2021

“I Miss the Thrill of Trump.”

You think the headline’s bad? It’s all downhill from there.

Every word of this is gold. The historical illiteracy, the narcissism, the lack of perspective, all of it. https://t.co/qEe5nW5ZwK — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 11, 2021

You’ve gotta see it to believe it:

An article full of giant Ls. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 11, 2021

And Nazaryan is actually proud of himself!

Just an utterly breathtaking paragraph. pic.twitter.com/A2W9j7Pc2d — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 11, 2021

If you imagine that storming Omaha Beach was “thrilling” for a young kid watching his friend’s heads exploding to his left & right while taking hails of machine gun fire, then you might want to reevaluate your imaginative capacities. Also, comparing that to covering Trump… — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 11, 2021

These people really are our best and bravest. I thank God there’s someone like this man, willing to go out there on the firing line in mortal danger every morning and risk it all. — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 11, 2021

Even WaPo’s Dave Weigel is cringing:

I was kind of blocked on something I’m writing, it’s always invigorating to realize someone published something much worse. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 11, 2021

“Did I get the right quotes? Well, at least I didn’t compare the struggle of typing things to D-Day.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 11, 2021

Everyone should be cringing. Because it’s insane.

Jim Acosta making sure the coast is clear to hit the Starbucks across the street from the White House pic.twitter.com/UUHMWeb5Z1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 11, 2021

Heh.

Honestly cannot stand this bs. https://t.co/LHEZZZYnXC — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) February 11, 2021

“Covering the administration was thrilling for many journalists, in the way that I imagine storming Omaha Beach must have been for a 20-year-old fresh from the plains of Kansas.” Many of these guys didn’t live to write about the “thrill” in The Atlantic.https://t.co/7JLRwRh28Z — Kris Janowski (@JanowskiKris) February 11, 2021

Not to put too fine a point on what The Atlantic has become, but I tweeted this before I saw their new nonsense about how covering Trump was like D-Day. All their woke hand-wringing articles read like deliberate pitch-perfect parodies of DC Babbitry except they are DC Babbitry. https://t.co/4o0hEe29Cq — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) February 11, 2021

Trash like this (“I felt so alive!”) is infuriating. For every journalist trying to hold the line on basic democratic norms, there were five more whose only genuine feeling was hey look ma I’m on the teevee https://t.co/gcMd0v2vtQ — Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) February 11, 2021

A writer for The Atlantic compared journalists covering Trump to the storming of Omaha Beach. These are people who completely lost their shit over mean tweets.

https://t.co/STLMUpChAi pic.twitter.com/Aj11fZcEYf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 11, 2021

Why would you publish this. https://t.co/vd7apJDsVi — overpaid, underqualified white mediocre nothing 🐺 (@tcataog) February 11, 2021

Simple: because it’s The Atlantic.

This is what @JeffreyGoldberg did to The Atlantic. He wrote that and his editor went “Yes! totally this.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 11, 2021

Pathetic.

Journalism is permanently broken. https://t.co/Cny19fq9KY — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 11, 2021

::blink::

::blink::

::blink:: Journalism as it currently exists should be destroyed, have its stones scattered, and the earth on which it stood be salted. https://t.co/kWKKDz2rdO — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 11, 2021

