https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/11/speaking-of-nazi-analogies-the-atlantic-just-published-a-journo-who-said-covering-trump-made-him-feel-like-a-20-year-old-storming-omaha-beach/

We predicted when Donald Trump lost the election that journalists wouldn’t really know what to do with themselves once he was out of the White House.

But Yahoo News national correspondent Alexander Nazaryan appears to be struggling even more than most.

In a new piece for the Atlantic, he explains why:

“I Miss the Thrill of Trump.”

You think the headline’s bad? It’s all downhill from there.

You’ve gotta see it to believe it:

And Nazaryan is actually proud of himself!

Even WaPo’s Dave Weigel is cringing:

Everyone should be cringing. Because it’s insane.

Heh.

Simple: because it’s The Atlantic.

Pathetic.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...