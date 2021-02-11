https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/steven-crowder-cancel-gina-carano-go-screw-yourselves

Today, Steven Crowder discussed why SJWs got actress Gina Carano fired from Star Wars. Also, he will have the latest updates from the impeachment trial. Later, Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) joins the program.

Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

