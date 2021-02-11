https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/538405-texas-freeway-pileup-declared-mass-casualty-event

Dozens of vehicles were involved in a major traffic pileup in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday amid wintery conditions, with firefighters describing it as a “mass casualty” event to multiple news outlets.

The number of people trapped or who had sustained serious injuries was not immediately clear. A police officer told CNN that three deaths had been confirmed, and authorities were working to clear the wreckage.

“We can confirm multiple vehicles involved and at least three fatalities,” officer Daniel Segura told CNN. “We have officers on scene and is still an active scene.”

“Weather was probably a factor,” he was quoted saying.

Photos from the scene confirmed the involvement of numerous smaller vehicles as well as larger tractor trailers. The accident appeared to occur on express toll lanes that are part of Texas’s Interstate 35, which shut down all northbound toll lane traffic as a result.

One local CBS station reported that as many as 100 vehicles may have been involved.

The largest pileup in recorded U.S. history occurred in 2002, when around 216 motorists were involved in a massive wreck on Interstate 710 in California.

