Dozens of vehicles were involved in a major traffic pileup in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday amid wintery conditions, with firefighters describing it as a “mass casualty” event to multiple news outlets.

The number of people trapped or who had sustained serious injuries was not immediately clear. A police officer told CNN that three deaths had been confirmed, and authorities were working to clear the wreckage.

“We can confirm multiple vehicles involved and at least three fatalities,” officer Daniel Segura told CNN. “We have officers on scene and is still an active scene.”

“Weather was probably a factor,” he was quoted saying.

It’s unclear how seriously injured drivers/passengers are but

details from a Fort Worth Police incident report, are alarming. Someone reported hearing drivers screaming from their cars, first responders had trouble getting those in need of treatment away from the scene. @wfaa — Eric Alvarez (@EricWFAA) February 11, 2021

Photos from the scene confirmed the involvement of numerous smaller vehicles as well as larger tractor trailers. The accident appeared to occur on express toll lanes that are part of Texas’s Interstate 35, which shut down all northbound toll lane traffic as a result.

One local CBS station reported that as many as 100 vehicles may have been involved.

BREAKING: @NorthTXWeather tells me there are at least 100 vehicles involved in the massive crash along 35W and NE 28th in Fort Worth https://t.co/RPhPsS7d6o pic.twitter.com/S3AzmIBoGT — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) February 11, 2021

The largest pileup in recorded U.S. history occurred in 2002, when around 216 motorists were involved in a massive wreck on Interstate 710 in California.

