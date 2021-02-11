https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-mother-goes-viral-for-video-showing-her-leveling-suspected-peeping-tom-with-brutal-form-tackle

A Lake Jackson, Texas mother has gone viral after video of her leveling a suspect she accused of trying to peep in her teenage daughter’s window awed the internet on Thursday.

Mother Phyllis Pena’s story was first covered on Monday by KPRC-TV, who reported that Pena had returned home at around 7:00am on January 31st to find a man who was in her yard and allegedly attempting to peek into her teenage daughter’s window. Thankfully, her daughter was not in the room at the time.

When the suspect noticed Pena, he took off, and Pena reportedly called the police. Police found the suspect, who has been identified as 19-year-old Zane Hawkins, hiding nearby. When they attempted to apprehend him, Hawkins fled, right into Pena’s path. What happened next was caught by the patrol cruiser’s dash cam, and would soon become the hottest topic on social media.







In the video, the suspect enters the video from the right side of the frame, only to be brutally tackled and taken to the ground by Pena, whose tackling form was soon the subject of widespread admiration from sports analysts – most of it tongue-in-cheek.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlien, for instance, rated her tackling form very highly:

Videos of Pena were among the most shared and retweeted on Twitter on Tuesday. Pena, for her part, said that she was just trying to make sure that the suspect couldn’t go any further, and that she merely hoped to either trip him up or slow him down. Jokingly, she recognized that her efforts were considerably more successful, quipping, “The cop fist bumped me and said, ‘Hey, I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker.'”

According to KPRC, Hawkins has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and resisting arrest, and may face other charges in the future. The Lake Jackson police of chief has asked to meet with the mother to commend her, and told KPRC that he may even give her a job application.

