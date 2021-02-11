https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/02/11/the-morning-briefing-in-a-just-world-democrats-would-pay-for-impeachment-lies-n1424563

Democrats’ Impeachment Fiction Has Reached Peak Wearisome

A most happy Thursday to you all, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. We should give thanks daily for the miracle that is duct tape.

Before we get into today’s headline topic I would like admit that I was wrong about something in yesterday’s Briefing. Near the end of the intro section, I wrote that I thought the NBA would take Mark Cuban’s cue and have all of its teams stop playing the national anthem before games.

Oops.

As Bryan reported yesterday, the league informed the public and Mark Cuban that the anthem would be played before all games by all teams.

Think of this as one of those corrections that The New York Times buries on page 16. I’m owning up to it right at the top.

Also, I don’t have a page 16.

I also wrote yesterday that I haven’t been paying any attention to the impeachment proceedings, and that is true. I do, however, see what my colleagues have written about it as part of my duties each night compiling this Briefing. And I did pay a lot of attention to the tedious lead up to this second act of the charade.

The Democrats in charge of this bad theater are all dull, unimaginative people. As such. the case they’re attempting to make lacks flavor. I also firmly believe that every elected Democrat inside the Beltway is a pathological liar, so the case also lacks veracity.

I’ve been dismissive of this kabuki impeachment drama from the beginning because all of the truths that the Democrats hold dear in their quest to banish Trump from wherever, forever aren’t true.

In no way, shape, or form did President Trump incite a riot. The Democrats are employing a familiar tactic of theirs that involves the repetition of a falsehood so many times that not only does the public begin to believe it, but so do the people who are telling the lie. Enough already, you malevolent dimwits.

A classic example of the above mentioned tactic occurred when Democrats introduced as evidence a debunked false narrative from last year about Trump supporters trying to run a Biden rally bus off of the road, which Victoria wrote about yesterday:

The Democrats pivoted to selling the idea that Trump displayed a pattern of encouraging illegal behavior. They seized on the “Trump Train” of trucks that they claimed had tried to run a Biden/Harris bus off the road during a campaign trip to Texas last fall. Yeah, one problem with that. The Trump people weren’t actually trying to run the bus off the road. The smart asses just escorted or accompanied the bus on its trip to Austin. See the video below. A car driven by an apparent Biden supporter tried to occupy the same lane as a Trump truck driving behind the bus. Nobody knows who was there first. Paint may have been swapped but even that’s not certain. Nobody was hurt, the FBI tried to figure it out at the behest of the Democrats and nothing ever came of it. Nobody tried to “force the [Biden] bus off the road.”

But they’ve talked themselves into believing it was real.

Another ongoing part of this insanity is watching every Democrat who was near Capitol Hill on January 6th acting like they were moments away from death:

No sympathy for Dems who keep acting like they were at the Battle of the Bulge on Jan. 6th. https://t.co/M4o7UakPYl — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 9, 2021

The most galling thing about all of this is that after watching cities burn for months last summer and fall and having the media continually describe them as “mostly peaceful protests” we’re now being subjected to the repeated and inaccurate use of the word “insurrection.” My friend and Townhall colleague Kurt Schlichter writes about that in his latest column:

So, I was out at dinner with my old battalion commander – literally outside, because dining inside apparently is super deadly if you live under blue tyranny – and we were laughing at this whole “Muh Insurrekshun” nonsense. What happened January 6 was no “insurrection” in any meaningful sense of the word, especially not to those who survived the riots of 2020, and not to us either. See, I was my old battalion commander’s assistant operations officer and I was riding with him in his HUMVEE driving through Los Angeles as it burned in April 1991. That was a riot. What happened on Capitol Hill was a few dudes dressed like Conan the Fauxbarian acting like fools and occasionally fighting with the cops while a few hundred other dudes took selfies in the Rotunda. We were in the 3rd Battalion, 160th Infantry, the first combat arms unit on the street during the LA Riot, a riot brought to you by Maxine Waters and other idiots, by the way. There was burning and looting and dozens we can say with absolute certainty were murdered by the LA rioters, unlike at the Capitol. It lasted for days. You wouldn’t know it from Rep. Stolen Cower, who seems to claim she suffered PTSD from being at the far end of the same ZIP code as the bruhaha, but what happened on January 6 was no “insurrection,” and Republicans need to stop playing along with the Establishment talking point that it was.

The Democrats want to think they’re on the moral high horse right now. In reality, they’re all mucking about neck-deep in the stable dung. I would like to say that they are embarrassing themselves but none of them have any self awareness, so they can’t be embarrassed.

They are embarrassing the country and the Constitution, however.

One day in the distant future some honest historians will get around to noting that.

