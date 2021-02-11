https://noqreport.com/2021/02/11/the-only-way-to-fight-cancel-culture-is-to-make-it-backfire/

Gina Carano didn’t say anything bigoted. She didn’t molest anyone or engage in hate speech. She spoke her opinion, and frankly what she said wasn’t all that controversial. But the “woke” mob went after her and Disney for having her, so Disney and Lucasfilm responded by canceling her. According to The Right Scoop:

Lucasfilm just went woke today and fired Gina Carano (Cara Dune) from the Mandalorian after the left went into an uproar over some recent social media posts:

BREAKING: Lucasfilm fires Gina Carano from The Mandalorian after “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media posts. https://t.co/jlv1F3bxq1 pic.twitter.com/TD7fRJIQTU — IGN (@IGN) February 11, 2021

Here’s the statement Lucasfilm made:

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

According to Variety, here are the ‘offending’ posts:

Carano shared several offensive posts on her Instagram stories Tuesday night, including one that likened contemporary political differences to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany. “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.” The post originated on a different Instagram account. Another photo on Carano’s story featured a person with several cloth masks covering their entire face and head. The caption said “Meanwhile in California.” Both posts were removed from Carano’s Instagram story Wednesday afternoon. Other posts, including a quote saying “Expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is fucking wild” and one saying “Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself,” remained. Many people on Twitter began using the hashtag #FireGinaCarano, tagging accounts for Disney, Disney Plus, “Star Wars” and Lucasfilm and requesting that Carano be dropped from “The Mandalorian.”

What a joke. There is nothing at all wrong with her posts! In fact she makes a great point about hating someone for their political views!

This isn’t going to end until conservatives and, well, everyone gets involved to let those succumbing to the “woke” mobs know we are not appreciative of their pandering. They fear the “woke” mob more than us because we do not generally take action to cancel people. Perhaps it’s time to cancel the cancelers.

We need moves like these to backfire. They need to learn that if they bow to the mob, they’re going to face a backlash from those of us who appreciate freedom of thought. We’re not talking about someone who is directly involved in diplomacy or political negotiations. She’s an actress. Her job has nothing to do with her views.

Disney must be made to hear that they’re not immune to repercussions for being a radical progressive company. They’re huge, and that “too big to fail” mentality has made them disregard considerations of the complacent right. This must be reversed. It’s time to cancel Disney. As classical liberal Dave Rubin noted on Twitter:

Disney has cancelled @ginacarano, so I’m cancelling my @disneyplus. We need to stop giving these people our money and we must build new franchises. Gina, if you’d like to come on the show to discuss anything let me know. pic.twitter.com/c2SSAjjdyu — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 11, 2021

We stand with Gina Carano and we oppose the actions of Disney to cancel her. The “woke” mob has perceived power, but apparently those who believe in freedom of thought do not. Let’s prove them wrong.

