Guess they don’t want James O’Keefe spilling the beans.

Or his Project Veritas for that matter.

Twitter has locked both James O’Keefe and Project Veritas for posting private information. Note, a lock is not the same as a suspension but it still sucks.

Twitter has locked both James O’Keefe and Project Veritas out of their accounts for “violating our rules against posting private information” pic.twitter.com/h09REW0S4m — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 11, 2021

Ok, so we’re not experts on Twitter’s TOS or what private information they don’t want to be posted but man, this doesn’t seem like something lock-worthy to us. We have seen people’s private information plastered all over their platform and they don’t do anything about it.

We know, you’re shocked they would be inconsistent when enforcing their own TOS.

Kinda sorta, yup.

They’re just telling on themselves at this point — Anthony 🏁 (@ant_iuculano) February 11, 2021

Smart tweet.

And yes, yes they are.

What do they not want people to see?

Ugh, don’t ask.

But kathy griffin still has her account…. — BigfootsStepson (@Jtucker381) February 11, 2021

Now I wanna watch that video even more — Based Sonic (@BasedSonic69) February 11, 2021

Funny how that works out.

