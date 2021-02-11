https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/11/this-is-a-bombshell-ap-reports-that-more-than-9000-coronavirus-patients-in-new-york-were-released-into-nursing-homes/

It was just a couple of weeks ago when the New York Times reported that New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration undercounted coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes by as much as 50 percent. Now, in an exclusive report, the Associated Press is claiming that more than 9,000 recovering COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals into nursing homes under Cuomo’s state order.

AP Exclusive: Records show more than 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients in New York were released from hospitals into nursing homes under a controversial state order. https://t.co/o6CT3bLoqm — The Associated Press (@AP) February 11, 2021

This is a bombshell. We were told just over 6,000 patients. The numbers are skyrocketing not only in terms of infected patients but the total number of seniors that died is now over 15,000 which is 65% higher than what @NYGovCuomo has been saying up until a week ago. https://t.co/mL4s13bwDR — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 11, 2021

“The lack of transparency and the meting out of bits of important data has undermined our ability to both recognize the scope and severity of what’s going on,” said Richard Mollot, the executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a residents advocacy group.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 11, 2021

Holy shit. Andrew Cuomo made a disastrous decision and then tried to cover it up. And media helped him by praising him because he’s a Democrat. Even as his incompetence was plain as day. https://t.co/GfYQtKtD9q — RBe (@RBPundit) February 11, 2021

Going through the backlog of all the news that should have broken last year. — sadsackmac (@sadsackmac) February 11, 2021

AP exclusive… 6 months after it happened and many talked about it and gave him an Emmy… right. — Rodolfo F. Ledesma (@rodolfo_ledesma) February 11, 2021

Someone should gather all the dismissive takes when people asked about this as it happened in real time. — The Crypto Addict (@TheCryptoAddict) February 11, 2021

Time for another book release I guess — P1 Tobin (@DFWSuperAgent) February 11, 2021

Oh no I hope they don’t take away Cuomo’s Emmy. — Jitney Guy (@JitneyGuy) February 11, 2021

Yeah, we all know. Finally catching up, AP? — Em (@Emwemmem) February 11, 2021

Cuomo should be in prison, not collecting medals and writing books — Mark Light (@MemphisBizz) February 11, 2021

Don’t say “state”, say “Cuomo” — Y (@ThinksandSpeaks) February 11, 2021

What Cuomo did was heinous. He should be in prison but of course nothing is going to happen in a hopelessly broken justice system. — Carl Wheatley (@CarlWheatley12) February 11, 2021

I thought @NYGovCuomo was the best Governor and was a role model for how to handle the virus!? — Alexander Luther (@T_U_R_L_E_Y) February 11, 2021

Only in New York state can you continue to fail time after time after time, and be rewarded for it. — Richard Marinucci (@PuppyStomper87) February 11, 2021

These records are damning. Governor Cuomo should be held to account for his unilateral decision to send recovering covid patients into nursing homes. Unfortunately, all he’ll get are Emmy Awards and softball questions from his brother (!) on CNN. — schetm (@schetmc) February 11, 2021

Good thing he had the convention center converted hospital and navy hospital at his disposal that went essentially empty…. — Miles (@gmiles80) February 11, 2021

“Critics have long argued there were many other places those patients could have been sent, including…Jacob Javits Convention Center…and the USS Comfort military hospital ship. The state contends those facilities were not suitable for such patients” AP — NewsObserver (@news_obser) February 11, 2021

Remember the hospital ship USNS Comfort that Rachel Maddow said would take weeks to reach New York? (She was wrong.) The same with that Central Park field hospital that Mayor Bill de Blasio was anxious to get shut down because it was funded and operated by the “anti-LGBTQ” Christian charity Samaritan’s Purse — they weren’t supposed to take coronavirus patients but free up hospital beds for coronavirus patients.

To make room for patients that never arrived. — Ron Stabb (@RStabb26) February 11, 2021

Damn you Ron Desantis!!!! — georgeworwell (@georgeworwell) February 11, 2021

Why would Kristi Noem do this? — Gov. Sizzledick 🙂 (@GSizzledick) February 12, 2021

Keep pressuring that idiot governor. His facade will crumble when enough journos grow balls and become critical of him. — Just A TX Conservative (@lone_ca) February 11, 2021

The order was a tragic mistake. — Timothy William (@timothyaida) February 11, 2021

He made mistakes…but once he started lying about it…or withholding information…he was done. — Chuck King (@cmking1960) February 11, 2021

