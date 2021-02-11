https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/11/this-time-its-different-will-disney-director-and-erstwhile-highly-problematic-tweeter-james-gunn-defend-gina-carano-screenshots/

By now, you’ve no doubt heard that “The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano has been fired from the show as well as dropped by her agency for a clumsy — albeit not “anti-Semitic” — take on political discord and violence, as well as a tweet mocking California’s COVID19 response and a “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself” take.

It’s the first one in particular that’s provoked the most outrage from the Woke Mob. And while we’ll concede that generally speaking, it’s not a good idea to invoke the Nazis or the Holocaust when making observations about modern American politics, firing Carano seems like a pretty dramatic and insane move considering the sorts of things Disney puts up with.

Recall what happened to “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn back when he got canceled for problematic tweets:

I can’t believe they fired Gina Carano over these. pic.twitter.com/tgVBvDz24q — Brian Nichols (@BNicholsLiberty) February 11, 2021

We’re not the Problematic Police, but it seems reasonable to say that Gunn’s tweets were far more offensive than Gina Carano’s. And yet, as Ben Shapiro points out, Disney brought Gunn back on board.

Just a reminder: Disney canned Carano for an overwrought Holocaust comparison. They brought back James Gunn despite these tweets. I defended both from cancellation. Would be nice to see Gunn and co. defend Carano. pic.twitter.com/ZiUyLPjmMG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 11, 2021

Back when all that happened, Shapiro defended Gunn from the cancel brigade. Shapiro is defending Gina Carano today. Shapiro understands intellectual consistency … doesn’t Carano deserve to be shown the same mercy that was ultimately shown to Gunn?

Apparently not, according to some people:

The same people that are up in arms about Gina Carano’s CURRENT tweets are the same people who tried to cancel James Gunn for jokes he made years prior. — Mr. Tyler (@TylerWillisGlav) February 11, 2021

To the people comparing the Gina Carano situation to James Gunn, you don’t understand the circumstances. James Gunn’s tweets were nearly a decade ago. Sure, they were horrible, but Gunn isn’t that kind of person anymore. — Sergio ~ FilmN0ir (@SergioPimwong) February 11, 2021

Who’s to say he’s not that kind of person? Just because he doesn’t tweet it doesn’t mean he doesn’t think it. He just happens to have the right politics.

Nah, James Gunn’s stuff was a decade ago. And it was just jokes. Carano meant what she said and it was very recent — 𝓚𝓲𝓷𝓰 Pider-Mun (@pidermun) February 11, 2021

James Gunn’s tweets were made years before and he had changed as a person in that time, Carano made those tweets recently and is a bad person NOW — Fake_Emo_Jace (@EmoJace) February 11, 2021

James Gunn got fired for nearly ten year old tweets that were in bad taste. Carano was fired for current bigoted posting. There is a pretty big difference. — Thom Wade wants Fweedom Fwies (@Thomwade) February 11, 2021

Except @JamesGunn were minimum 5+ years ago and he still fought tooth and nail to get his credibility back. Where @ginacarano was like yesterday and stands proud by all remarks she makes/made Big difference. — Andrew ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ (@LatNguy15) February 11, 2021

Gina Carano being fired was inevitable. She constantly said controversial (and wrong) stuff whilst under Disney’s employ. You can’t expect to be consistently controversial like she is and expect to keep your job. No, it’s not like the James Gunn thing at all. — Zødiac (@TheZodiacGamer) February 11, 2021

It’s not like the James Gunn thing in that Carano likely won’t get her job back.

So, we’re going to RE-fire James Gunn now, right? Or do we just keep playing this stupid game? ‘The Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Fired Amid Social Media Controversy https://t.co/y01IZREP16 via @thr — Arctic Ninja Paul (@arcticninjapaul) February 11, 2021

This time it’s (D)ifferent — CEO, Fake News Reduction (@drucurl) February 11, 2021

Disney: We are rehiring James Gunn despite his absolutely reprehensible tweets

Also Disney: We are “Firing” Gina Carano because of her

“reprehensible tweets”. This is why I hate hypocrits. They are never consistent and have no moral principles other than selfishness and greed. — Osogitz (@Osogitz1) February 11, 2021

