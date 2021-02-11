https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/11/this-time-its-different-will-disney-director-and-erstwhile-highly-problematic-tweeter-james-gunn-defend-gina-carano-screenshots/

By now, you’ve no doubt heard that “The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano has been fired from the show as well as dropped by her agency for a clumsy — albeit not “anti-Semitic” — take on political discord and violence, as well as a tweet mocking California’s COVID19 response and a “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself” take.

It’s the first one in particular that’s provoked the most outrage from the Woke Mob. And while we’ll concede that generally speaking, it’s not a good idea to invoke the Nazis or the Holocaust when making observations about modern American politics, firing Carano seems like a pretty dramatic and insane move considering the sorts of things Disney puts up with.

Recall what happened to “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn back when he got canceled for problematic tweets:

We’re not the Problematic Police, but it seems reasonable to say that Gunn’s tweets were far more offensive than Gina Carano’s. And yet, as Ben Shapiro points out, Disney brought Gunn back on board.

Back when all that happened, Shapiro defended Gunn from the cancel brigade. Shapiro is defending Gina Carano today. Shapiro understands intellectual consistency … doesn’t Carano deserve to be shown the same mercy that was ultimately shown to Gunn?

Apparently not, according to some people:

Who’s to say he’s not that kind of person? Just because he doesn’t tweet it doesn’t mean he doesn’t think it. He just happens to have the right politics.

It’s not like the James Gunn thing in that Carano likely won’t get her job back.

