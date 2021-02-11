https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/tokyo-olympics-chief-resigns-telling-press-women-talk-much/

(ZEROHEDGE) – After the latest scandal over “sexist comments” which initially appeared some failed attempt at a joke during a press conference, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee Yoshiro Mori has resigned.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency is citing sources “familiar with the matter” to report that he plans to formally step down on Friday, just five months ahead of the “Tokyo 2020” Olympics’ scheduled start, which was pushed back from last summer due to the global pandemic.

83-year old Mori had unleashed a social media storm last week which was since picked up in a torrent of international reports after he publicly commented that it’s “annoying” when women go past their allotted speaking time. He essentially told an entire press event that “women talk too much.”

