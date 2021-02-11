https://www.outkick.com/brady-and-mahomes-reportedly-set-to-hit-the-golf-course-in-the-match-golf-tourney/

Just a few days after their matchup in Super Bowl LV, TMZ reports that another matchup may be on the way between Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

The report says that “The Match” golf tourney is asking the two star quarterbacks to take to the links and go one-on-one, a matchup that would draw some solid TV ratings.

“The Match” last took place in May of 2020, and it featured a tag team battle between Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Woods and Manning ultimately prevailed.

The event was a huge fiscal success, raising $20 million for COVID-19 research.

The organizers of the event are looking to have a matchup between Brady and Mahomes take place sometime in late spring 2021.

With the way things played out in Super Bowl LV — Mahomes running for his life and Brady winning yet another Super Bowl MVP award — this event would have plenty of build up to it. There’s also no doubt that at a time of year with few sporting events on TV that a Mahomes/Brady matchup would play well to sports fans around the world.

