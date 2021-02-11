https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-attorney-the-former-president-has-repeatedly-condemned-the-violence-at-the-us-capitol/

WATCH: David Schoen Plays Video of Dems Demanding Trump’s Impeachment Since He Took Office

posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago

Impeachment Lawyer David Schoen played a devastating video for Senators during the trial of Donald Trump Tuesday; showing far-left Democrats calling for the removal of Donald Trump as far back as January 2017.

“This snap impeachment process, the House has denied every attribute of Constitutional Due Process that Americans believe is part of what makes this country so great,” said Schoen. “It’s an insatiable lust for Impeachment in the House for the past four years.”

The clip then shows prominent Democrats -including Maxine Waters, Al Green, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Elizabeth Warren, and more- demanding the removal of Donald Trump from the White House starting in January 2017.

“Impeach 45! Impeach 45!” screams Rep. Maxine Waters in various clips.

Watch Schoen’s comments above.