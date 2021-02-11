https://justthenews.com/government/congress/trumps-defense-team-begins-oral-argument-fourth-day-impeachment-trial?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump’s defense team begins their oral argument during the fourth day of the impeachment trial of Trump on Friday.

Trump’s defense has up to 16 hours to present their case.

The House impeachment managers wrapped up their oral arguments on Thursday and called on senators not to let Trump’s incitement of his supporters “go unanswered.”

The impeachment managers argued on Wednesday, the second day of the trial, that Trump engaged in a “months-long effort to incite” his supporters to doubt the presidential election results, leading to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, senators heard opening arguments from both sides about the constitutionality of the trial. Following the arguments, the full Senate voted that it is constitutional to try a U.S. president who is no longer in office.

Trump attorney Michael van der Veen said Trump followed the Constitution when speaking at the “Save America” rally in his Jan. 6 speech. He showed clips of Democrats objecting to some of Trump’s Electoral College votes in 2016.

