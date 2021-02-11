https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/trumpism-trial-impeachment-day-3-highlights/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The third day of the second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump reached beyond Trump’s statements leading up to the Jan. 6 mob attack at the U.S. Capitol building, going as far back as 2015.

Democratic impeachment managers played clips of Trump making inflammatory statements. Those included when he said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, rally clash over Confederate statues attended by white supremacists, clips from Trump at campaign rallies in 2015 when he told protesters at his rallies to “get out of here” and noted to his supporters that he could “get a little violent,” and when he praised Montana Republican Senate candidate (now governor) Greg Gianforte in 2018 after he assaulted a reporter: “Any guy who can do a body slam is my kind of guy.”

Impeachment managers showed the clips as part of an argument that Trump had repeatedly endorsed political violence and knew how to do so and that he did it again leading up to Jan. 6.

