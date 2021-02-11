https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/hero-former-ohio-treasurer-2022-senatorial-candidate-josh-mandel-claims-2020-election-stolen-trump/

Former Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel told WKYC President Trump won the 2020 election and time will prove him right.

Josh Mandel is running for Senator of Ohio in 2022.

Today I’m excited to announce that I’m running for U.S. Senate in Ohio. Watching this sham impeachment has made my blood boil and motivated me to run. I’m going to Washington to fight for President Trump’s America First Agenda. https://t.co/9MTG41r95g — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) February 10, 2021

TRENDING: THEY GOT CAUGHT: Dominion Owned Machines Removed 6% of Votes from Each Windham, New Hampshire GOP Candidate – Same Machines Used in 85% of Towns (VIDEO REPORT FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE)

Mandel was one of the first politicians to support candidate Trump in 2016.

** You can fonate to the Josh Mandel campaign here.

WKYC reported:

Former two-term Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel became the first Republican to formally declare a candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by party-mate Rob Portman, who announced recently he will not seek re-election next year. In an on-camera interview with 3News, Mandel pledged to carry on former President Donald Trump’s agenda. Repeating lines nearly verbatim from his campaign press release, Mandel said the Trump’s second impeachment pushed him into action. “I’ve been watching this sham and unconstitutional impeachment, and it’s really made my blood boil and it’s motivated me to run for the U.S. Senate,” he said. “I want to go to Washington to stand up for the Trump ‘America First’ agenda.” At the heart of the impeachment trial is whether Trump incited the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol as Congress began to certify the Electoral College votes. Trump urged his supporters in the months leading up to and on the day itself to challenge the results based on unfounded claims that widespread fraud tipped the election to his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. Mandel said time will prove that Trump won the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

