https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/11/twitter-goes-after-james-okeefe-and-project-veritas-for-exposing-facebook-censorship/

Twitter restricted journalist James O’Keefe’s Twitter account, as well as that of his founding organization Project Veritas on Thursday morning, citing violation of “rules against posting private information.”

This decision by Twitter comes after Project Veritas’s reporting on Facebook Vice President Guy Rosen saying the Big Tech platform intentionally “freezes,” via algorithms, comments where hate speech “may be.”

Project Veritas captured Rosen saying the following during a leaked internal Facebook call meeting. The clips were released Wednesday.

“We have a system that is able to freeze commenting on threads in cases where our systems are detecting that there may be a thread that has hate speech or violence. … These are all things we’ve built over the past three-four years as part of our investments into the integrity space, our efforts to protect the election.”

The moves by Big Tech to silence opinions and voices they don’t like are running rampant. In an announcement on Feb. 8, Facebook claimed it is “expanding our efforts to remove false claims on Facebook and Instagram about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general during the pandemic.”

“We will begin enforcing this policy immediately, with a particular focus on Pages, groups and accounts that violate these rules, and we’ll continue to expand our enforcement over the coming weeks,” Facebook said. “Groups, Pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram that repeatedly share these debunked claims may be removed altogether.”

On Jan. 8, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a leaked call by Project Veritas that his company would be ramping up censorship.

“We know we are focused on one account right now,” referring to the banning of then-President Donald Trump, “but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, the next few weeks, going on beyond inauguration,” Dorsey said. “We have to expect that. We have to be ready for that.”

BREAKING: @Twitter Insider Secretly Records CEO @jack Detailing Agenda For Further Political Censorship “We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now but this is going to be MUCH BIGGER than just one account & it’s going to go on for much longer…”#ExposeTwitter pic.twitter.com/QhyyUTHlM9 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2021

The Big Tech collusion continues, as companies such as Facebook and Twitter work together to fully eradicate conservative voices and opinions from their platforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

