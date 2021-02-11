http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/u5il517GGIg/

Social media platform Twitter has locked the accounts of both Project Veritas and James O’Keefe following a recent report relating to Facebook’s VP of Integrity, Guy Rosen. The platform claims the report violates its policy on “posting private information,” and as a result, both O’Keefe’s personal account and the official account of Project Veritas have been locked, preventing them from posting.

A tweet from Breaking911 shows the messages that Project Veritas and O’Keefe received when they attempted to access their accounts.

Twitter has locked both James O’Keefe and Project Veritas out of their accounts for “violating our rules against posting private information” pic.twitter.com/h09REW0S4m — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 11, 2021

Twitter alleges that Project Veritas and O’Keefe violated the site’s rules relating to the posting of private information. As evidence of this, Twitter quotes tweets relating to Project Veritas’ latest video on Rosen.

Veritas’ latest report relates to Rosen’s comments that Facebook “freezes” comments in places that the site’s algorithm believes “may be” hate speech.

Rosen stated in leaked audio: “We have a system that is able to freeze commenting on threads in cases where our systems are detecting that there may be a thread that has hate speech or violence…these are all things we’ve built over the past three-four years as part of our investments into the integrity space our efforts to protect the election.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for more information on its decision to lock O’Keefe and Project Veritas out of the platform but has yet to receive a reply.

Read Project Veritas’ full report on Guy Rosen at their website here.

