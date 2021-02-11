https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/twitter-reports-1-14-billion-net-loss-2020/

(RT.COM) – American social-networking company Twitter announced on Wednesday its financial results for the fiscal year 2020, saying it recorded a net loss of $1.136 billion against net income a year earlier.

According to the company, “2020 net loss was $1.14 billion, representing a net margin of -31 percent and diluted EPS [earnings per share – Ed.] of -$1.44. This compares to 2019 net income of $1.47 billion, representing a net margin of 42 percent and diluted EPS of $1.87.” Both periods were affected by non-cash, tax related adjustments, it said.

Costs and expenses totaled $3.69 billion, an increase of 19 percent year over year, while revenue amounted to $3.72 billion.

