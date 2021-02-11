https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-twitter-suspends-accounts-of-project-veritas-james-okeefe

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

The account of Project Veritas has been suspended from Twitter as of Thursday, and the investigative outlet’s founder, James O’Keefe, also had his account restricted.

There is conflicting information on social media right as to whether it is a suspension or a ban.

These accounts were targeted after Project Veritas released a video showing Facebook Vice President Guy Rosen admitting that the social media platform “freezes” comment sections on posts where they suspect, but have not necessarily have confirmed, that “hate speech” is taking place.

“We have a system that is able to freeze commenting on threads in cases where our systems are detecting that there may be a thread that has hate speech or violence,” Rosen said. “These are all things we’ve built over the past three-four years as part of our investments into the integrity space, our efforts to protect the election.”

According to Twitter, Project Veritas’ video showing Rosen violated Twitter’s rules against “posting private information.”

The suspension of Project Veritas comes as conservatives continue to raise concern over the censorious power of big tech companies, such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple and Amazon. Project Veritas had also leaked a call involving Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last month where he explained that Twitter would be ramping up censorship as time goes by.

“We know we are focused on one account right now,” Dorsey said, referring to then President Donald Trump. “But this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, the next few weeks, going on beyond inauguration. We have to expect that. We have to be ready for that.”



