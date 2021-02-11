https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/two-mandalorian-actors-posted-nazi-analogies-social-media-lucasfilm-fired-conservative-one/

Gina Carano

‘The Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm this week for posting a Nazi analogy to her social media page.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views” – Gina Carano said in the caption of her Instagram post.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” said a Lucasfilm spokesperson in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

TRENDING: THEY GOT CAUGHT: Dominion Owned Machines Removed 6% of Votes from Each Windham, New Hampshire GOP Candidate – Same Machines Used in 85% of Towns (VIDEO REPORT FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE)

Gina Carano, an outspoken conservative, was fired but her liberal colleague Pedro Pascal didn’t get fired for doing the exact same thing.

A few months ago, ‘Mandalorian’ actor Pedro Pascal, a far-left liberal, posted Nazi analogies (now deleted) to his social media.

But Lucasfilm did not fire or admonish him because he was bashing President Trump.

#CancelDisneyPlus was trending on Twitter Thursday after major backlash from fans.

#CancelDisneyPlus is the number 1 trend nationwide as fan backlash to the firing of @GinaCarano continues pic.twitter.com/CQ5TACowOO — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 11, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

