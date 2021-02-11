https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ASIA-ASIATOP-BRAZIL-BUSINESS/2021/02/11/id/1009706

President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. has finished deals for 100 million additional vaccine doses each from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., and that the companies would deliver new and existing orders quicker than projected.

U.S. vaccine supply should increase enough by April to allow anyone who wants a shot to begin getting one, said Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor. Los Angeles is closing Dodger Stadium and other mass vaccination sites for two days because of a shortage of vaccine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

