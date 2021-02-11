http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WcnUelStfxI/

A vehicle pileup involving 75-100 cars, trucks, and 18-wheelers left at least 5 people dead and many others injured. The incident took place on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday morning.

A video tweeted by Hermilo Gonzalez shows a FedEx truck careening into the rear of the already massive pileup. At least four other vehicles pile into the rear of the pileup in the 30-second video.

The Fort Worth Police Department confirmed that at least five people died in the carnage.

CBSDFW Chief Meteorologist F. Scott Padgett tweeted aerial images of the aftermath of the winter-storm pileup.

Emergency workers rushed to the scene of the crashes to begin the process of rescuing survivors — many of whom began suffering hypothermia from the frigid temperatures. Officials brought buses in to hold the uninjured and less injured drivers and passengers until other transportation arrangements could be made.

In a 34-second video tweeted by Mocha Darling, 10 vehicles, including the FedEx truck seen above, can be seen or heard smashing into the pileup.

Cars, trucks, and tractor-trailer rigs continue to pile into the mass of vehicles. In a video tweeted by Kait, vehicles are thrown through the air as 18-wheelers continue smashing into the pileup.

By midday, work crews began removing vehicles and emergency crews continued searching for injured people possible trapped in the destruction.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...