We’re hoping Donald Trump’s defense team has something like this up their sleeves already, but if not, this is good. As plenty of conservatives have pointed out, Democrats have done their fair share of incitement over the years, especially last summer (not to mention promoting a fund to bail out rioters who went on to commit other crimes).

If anything, we wish this were longer, so it could include all of the Democrats who objected to certifying electoral votes in January 2017, but using House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin was a fine choice. Also, good work restoring Trump’s call for his supporters to peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard, which was cut from the Democrats’ video.

Anyway, have a look, courtesy of AceSix4 Films:

NEW VIDEO: Democrat Impeachment Managers lay out case to impeach other Democrats: pic.twitter.com/0wtLBExfJA — AceSix4 Films (@AceSix4) February 11, 2021

god damn that was good — Ænigmǝ (@aenigme) February 11, 2021

Are there the 2017 inauguration rioters in there? — DOUG JONES (@DOUG___JONES) February 11, 2021

Brilliant work. Thanks — KuzoKev, BA (@KevKuzo) February 11, 2021

This is the true story — Doro (@DecebalStoican) February 11, 2021

Can we impeach Obama for inciting Ferguson, for Fast and Furious, invading Libya without congressional authorization, etc.? Carter for enabling the Ayatollah Khomeini and for CIA actions in Afghanistan that led to the Soviet invasion? — John Rossomando (@JohnRossomando) February 11, 2021

Donald Trump’s second impeachment establishes the precedent for that! — K K B (@KKB14) February 11, 2021

Let’s make it happen. Any official can be held accountable no matter how long out of office. Can we get Carter for the Middle Eastern debacle? — 🇺🇸PeleueSalu🇺🇸TeachPeace🇺🇸 (@PeleueSalu) February 11, 2021

Superb. Trump’s attorneys should play this video at his impeachment. Everyone must see this video. Thank you for making this. — Makaveli Memes (@Makaveli_Memes) February 11, 2021

Make this a commercial and run it during prime time every 20 min — Linda Marie 🇺🇸 (@linda_marie1982) February 11, 2021

Was this played at the senate hearing? Should have been — Jeff Michael (@jeff_michael03) February 11, 2021

That was great!! I wish Trump’s attorneys could show that tomorrow. You should send it to them. — Observer_11 (@11_observer) February 11, 2021

They always project what they have done themselves. — Jason W the deplorable chump (@jdeuce78) February 11, 2021

I thought the Marxist Democrats in their impeachment sham were laying out the reason many of them need to be impeached. But it was hard for me to believe they could actually be that stupid. But I guess they are, we shall see. — MiniBig Events (@MinibigEvents) February 11, 2021

We sincerely can’t believe that Democrats are leaning so hard on the fact that Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell.”

