We’re hoping Donald Trump’s defense team has something like this up their sleeves already, but if not, this is good. As plenty of conservatives have pointed out, Democrats have done their fair share of incitement over the years, especially last summer (not to mention promoting a fund to bail out rioters who went on to commit other crimes).

If anything, we wish this were longer, so it could include all of the Democrats who objected to certifying electoral votes in January 2017, but using House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin was a fine choice. Also, good work restoring Trump’s call for his supporters to peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard, which was cut from the Democrats’ video.

Anyway, have a look, courtesy of AceSix4 Films:

We sincerely can’t believe that Democrats are leaning so hard on the fact that Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell.”

